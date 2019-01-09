Clinton middle schoolers showing First Responders appreciation

CLINTON, Iowa - Its been a tough few days for the Clinton community after the death of first responder Eric Hosette and injured firefighter Adam Cain.

Students in the community are feeling the pain of the tragedies. And they say they're eager to help heal the community in any little way possible.

"Dear fire department.You are our heroes. You have made many sacrifices for our community and we greatly appreciate you, sorry for your loss," reads student Angalina.

This is just one of many letters Clinton Middle schoolers have written. Sixth grader Angelina says this is the least they can do.

"if we need their help, they are there.That's their job. And we want to show that we appreciate that."

And even at their age, they noticed this tragedy would take a group effort to heal.

"if we're all together then they can like feel like they're more of a support system than when they're alone."

The middle school is not only donning red in solidarity with the fire department but have dedicated a class period to make 500 ribbons, representing the colors of the station.

"I knew that it was going to be a big thing to have to deal with for the families and i was thinking of ways to help them," says middle schooler, Ashtyn Dorhn.

Staff at the middle school say they are amazed at the student mentality during this dark time.

"It's definitely surprising to see such young kids come together and realize that this is something bigger than any of us," says teacher Katie French.

She says this tragedy has been a learning lesson of compassion, something she says you can't teach in the classroom.

"It's just showing you know, if your friend is going through something, you can be there for them and you can step up and show them that you care by just doing little things."

And they hope these little things can help the Hosette and Cain families get through this tough time.

The Clinton community school district will be collecting donations at each of their buildings that will be going to the Cain and Hosette families.

