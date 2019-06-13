Clock, Inc. opens safe space for LGBT+ community

The City of Rock Island held a ribbon cutting to introduce the new LGBT+ Community Center.

Clock, Inc. is an organization that gives people a place to express themselves in a safe environment.

Following the ribbon cutting, there were a variety of performances by members of the LGBT community, as well as food and a silent auction.

“When I came here for grad school, fell in love with the area and diversity and these kids,” said Clock, Inc. Chase Norris. “My life could have been different if Clock, Inc. had existed where I came from and so wanting to give them that space.”

The Community Center will also feature a counselor with experience working with the LGBT+ population.

To learn more about getting involved with the center and how to help, visit Clock, Inc.’s website.