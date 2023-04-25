We kick things off on this Tuesday morning on a cloudy note but the good news is that we will see clouds clear out and sunshine return this afternoon! Look for highs to top out in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s this afternoon. Lows once again will fall into the lower 30’s tonight so we have a freeze watch in effect.

Wednesday and Thursday will be nearly perfect conditions outside as highs on both days will be in the 60’s with wall-to-wall sunshine! Rain chances return on Friday heading into the weekend.