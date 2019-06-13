Coalition plans massive flood cleanup day

A coalition in the Quad Cities is stepping up to help flood-damaged streets get back to normal.

They’re called Xstream Cleanup.

They were started about 15 years ago.

Normally, volunteers clean up local creeks and streams but now, they’re shifting their expertise to land.

Volunteers partner with local municipal governments as well as non-profits like Living Lands and Waters.

They’ve got more than 300 volunteers and now, they’re asking for your help for a region-wide flood recovery event at the end of the month.

Kurt Liske with the Scott County Waste Commission who also works with Xstream Cleanup.

He says this one-day effort is to make sure that even the smaller cities and neighborhoods impacted by flooding are not forgotten.

“We also had the large portion of the city of Buffalo get flooded. We have areas and residents that live along area creeks that suffered from flash flooding from all the rain that we had,” Liske says.

“It’s a region-wide scenario that we’re trying to recover from and we have a network of volunteers that are experienced in working along area waterways and we said, ‘You know what, this is our way to contribute and help this community come back from this historic flooding,'” he says.

Clean up day is June 29th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They’re looking for volunteers to spread out across six locations on both sides of the river.

They also warn that this will be heavy-duty cleanup, so wear old clothing and closed-toed shoes.

For more information & to sign up, click here.

