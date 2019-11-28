Coffee shop sets up a winter clothing rack for people in need

Tuesday night’s storm ruined a winter clothing rack set up by a coffee shop in Davenport.



The owners of 392 Caffe started the winter coat drive to help people stay warm during winter.



The coffee shop opened it’s doors in Davenport in early 2019 and they are overwhelmed with the response they’ve received.



Business Partner Dann Stuhlman said the winter clothing rack tradition started at their first location in Clinton and they felt the need to bring it to the Quad Cities.



“To see the Quad Cities begin to respond that way with our coat rack is very encouraging,” said Stuhlman.



Coat donations can be dropped off at 392 Caffe located at 502 West 3rd Street in Davenport.