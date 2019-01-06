Community comes together over loss of firefighter Video Video

CLINTON, Iowa - The community of Clinton is mourning the loss of Lt. Eric Hosette -- especially those in the fire house at 3rd Avenue and 4th Street.

Fire Chief Mark Brown said it will be a long healing process for him and his crew so he's asking for the community’s support.

Not too far from the fire department, at nearby bar Blue 32, Hosette's loss is already being felt.

"[He was] very happy happy-go-lucky, hard worker," bar owner Kevin Goddard said about Hosette.

Goddard said the two used to work together.

"My emotions were all mixed up," he said. "[I'm] very sad at the moment for him, his co-workers, his family. It's just a sad deal."

Support isn't just coming from the Clinton community. Firefighters from nearby departments are stepping in to cover the shifts of their Clinton brothers.

"It is just so powerful," Brown said. "The fire chief from Iowa City and one of his deputies met us out there and said our stations are open to your people to stay in, to eat at ... It's just an out pouring of all of our peer groups and I'm sure we're going to see a lot of them in the next few days."

City Administrator Matt Brooke said although there is an on going investigation into the fire the focus right now needs to be on Hosette and his family.