Community members come together to help a couple who lost everything in a fire

A couple who lost everything in a trailer fire in Davenport is thankful to be alive.



Tracy Wunderlich and her boyfriend lived in their trailer home along with their two pets, her dog died but her cat was able to escape.



Wunderlich posted on social media that her and her boyfriend needed clothes after losing everything and they were surprised at how helpful the community has been as they try to get back on their feet.



“We’ve had a lot of support from a lot of friends and family and I’d like to thank everybody for being there for us, helping us out and I’d like to thank all of the strangers,” said Wunderlich.



The couple is still in need of donations, especially winter clothes.



Donations can be dropped of at Baymont Inn in Davenport until Friday or you can message Wunderlich through Facebook.