Community Spotlight: After 88 years, Darlene still isn't tired of rhubarb

ALEDO, Illinois - Aledo's love for rhubarb can be traced back to one woman: Darlene Johnson.

"How do I describe her?," said Peggy Johnson, Darlene's daughter-in-law. "Darlene is that kind of person that I think when I grow up I want to have her stamina and her drive."

The now 88-year-old created Rhubarb Fest almost three decades ago as a way to get people to the craft store she owned with her cousin.

"We'd say, 'How we going to get people to come up here? How we going to get people to know where we're at?'" Darlene said.

Rhubarb was the answer. The two cooked up 13 dishes for people to sample. About 67 people showed up and the next year that doubled.

"I said, 'This is good enough. I think we could do a festival. Let's try it,'" Darlene said. "So that was number one. Now here this is going to be 28."

Peggy said the entire event is community-oriented because of Darlene.

"She's the one that's had that vision of this is what I want it to be," Peggy said. "Never did she think it would get this big.

But why rhubarb?

"I have seven brothers and sisters and that was our dessert," Darlene said. "Mom cooked pudding ... and we grew up on rhubarb."

And after 88 years, she still isn't tired of it.

Here favorite recipe is three cups of rhubarb, one cup of sugar, one cup of water and three tablespoons of tapioca. Then she cooks it for five minutes.

"It's the best sauce. So that's my favorite dish. In fact I made three batches right in a row ... So I finally thought, 'Okay, now just lay back a while,' but I got a dish full in the refrigerator now."

So in a world that's quick to leave the old ways behind, this overlooked vegetable is a tie to the past when families relied on what they could grow themselves.

"I'm glad to see it come back and with the younger generation liking it, it'll keep growing," Darlene said.

Technically, Darlene retired from the festival. Now the committee makes the calls.

"In the past every decision went through her," Peggy said. "I often think, 'Okay, what would Darlene do?' ... She's still a driving force after all these years."

But it would be impossible for Darlene to stay away.

"It's just something that my mom and husband would have just thought, 'You did this?' Darlene said. "But they'd be proud."

After almost three decades and 400,000 pies, it doesn't look like Rhubarb Fest or Darlene will slow down any time soon.

"The whole facet of it is just crazy, but a wonderful crazy," Darlene said.