Community Spotlight: Breedlove's brings the Hog Days apparel

Kewanee, Illinois -

It’s not just a juicy, well-seasoned pork chop that defines Kewanee’s Hog Days.

A local, family-owned business has spent decades making sure there is the apparel to match.

Breedlove's Sporting Goods co-owner Dan Breedlove said, “Porknite.”

It’s that times of year when business goes hog wild from the cash register to the tip-top of the roof.

Breedlove said, “There’s local schools, so that’s the big thing right now. Everybody’s getting ready for football. So all this kind of happens, football, volleyball, cross-country. All that kind of happens in this two-three week period.”

Breedlove’s Sporting Goods has been capturing the feel of this late summer Hog Days festival since the 1970s on cotton.

Breedlove said, “This [kissing pigs] was the original one that my dad had put together. We used to do transfers of it outside.”

The inspiration from the designs often ordinates from pop culture, with Fortnite giving way to Porknite and even one reminiscent of Stranger Things.

Dan Breedlove’s father Robert started the family legacy back in 1949 after leaving the military.

Breedlove said, “His family was from Muscatine, Iowa, so he wanted to find someplace near Muscatine or someplace in an hour or two of his family.”

The business's original location was just down the block from their current store and has seen changes and expansion in the almost 70 years of existence, adding screen printing of shirts and online.

“Originally started with toys, said Breedlove. "So he started selling toys and paint.”

But now, they’re known for being part of the team to their community and as far out as the Quad Cities.

Breedlove said, “Coach has the team, they have the players. They put it all together. We just try to make it easier for them.”

It’s because this family knows what it means to be on the team and the lessons taught.

Breedlove said, “Three other brothers, my sister, we all played sports. My dad was very big into that.”

They continue that team spirit, Dan working with one of his brothers and sister to run the business they’ve all been involved with since childhood, and now it’s a rally to pull off the late nights Hog Days will bring with shirts, hats and bibs for the babies.

Breedlove said, “We have people looking for shirts, two-three weeks ago.”

An assortment that grows all week as the pork chops wait to hit the grill.