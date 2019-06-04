Community Spotlight: Essley-Noble Museum takes kids on a journey to the past

For one day each year, Mercer County fifth graders put down their technology and step into the past at the Essley-Noble Museum.

The field trip gives students a glimpse of what life was like for their ancestors.

Mercer County Historical Society board member Linda Morrow said the visit teaches lessons kids can’t learn in the classroom.

“We’re the best kept secret in Mercer County,” Morrow said. “When [the kids] come in they’re really not thinking they really, really want to be here and when they leave it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so much fun.'”

For at least the last three decades, volunteers have been transporting fifth graders to the past, Morrow said. There are about a dozen different stations each student stops at where they can visit an old one-room schoolhouse, grind corn, quilt, embroider and make rope.

Instead of just reading about Mercer County history, the students get to live it.

“When you know your past, you appreciate things,” Morrow said. “You see what they had to go through in the olden days and you see how much work it took to get something done compared to how easy we really have it.”

The Essley-Noble Museum is open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of October. For more information on hours and location click here.