Community Spotlight: Free Taste Tent at Rhubarb Fest carries on founder's vision

ALEDO, Illinois - Every year one Aledo home turns into an ice cream factory as volunteers scoop and stir, churning out 36 gallons of one-of-a-kind rhubarb ice cream.

"I would say the last 10 years we got a pretty good system," said Peggy Johnson, who supervises the Taste Tent at Rhubarb Fest.

Johnson has been involved with the event since the beginning.

"My mother-in-law started Rhubarb Fest: Darlene Johnson."​​​​​​ Johnson said. "As the years have progressed I've just been more and more involved and so now I mostly spend my time with the Taste Tent."

That's where you can sample the ice cream, which is made with Darlene's famous strawberry rhubarb jam.

"You're stirring and you're stirring and probably a good 30 minutes at least," Johnson said.

Her crew has to mix the jam in by hand.

"It's a lot of work," she said.

It's just one of the many rhubarb foods visitors can try for free -- a tradition the festival has held since the beginning.

"Rhubarb Festival started with the Tasting Tent. That's what we had the first few years. That was the only thing we had," Johnson said. "It was just a way for people who loved rhubarb to be able to sample lots of different things and to try lots of different recipes."

There are of course pies, but there's also cobblers, muffins and Johnson's personal favorite.

"Meatballs with rhubarb barbecue sauce," Johnson said. "You think mostly of sweet things with rhubarb, but this is a savory and it's a big hit and a lot of people like it."

The barbecue sauce is another Darlene special. Fans will be able to buy both the jam and the barbecue sauce this year. The proceeds are what keep the tent free to everyone.

That's part of the festival Darlene won't ever change.

"She's wanted it to always be a free family activity, that they could come and have a good time and not spend a dime," Johnson said.

It's also a place where people can learn to appreciate rhubarb in a whole new way.

"We get those oohs and aahs," Johnson said. ”They've never liked rhubarb or tried it and they taste it. Then they're amazed at how much they do like it ... You put sugar with things and most people like it.”

For more information about the Taste Tent, click here.