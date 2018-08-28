Community Spotlight: Gallery on Second keeps artistic passions flowing

Kewanee, Illinois -

A passion since high school, Pat Monroe’s love of painting turned into a fine art opportunity in retirement.

Before she tendered her last day, she took over a downtown building and carved out a Gallery on Second.

Owner of Gallery on Second Pat Monroe said, “Everybody said you’re nuts except my brother, my older brother and he'd seen exactly what I could see.”

A rundown old building in downtown Kewanee was just another type of canvas for artist Pat Monroe.

Monroe said, “Art director for 20 some years and when I retired, I knew I had to do something, so even before I retired, I bought the building.”

Still working at Boss Manufacturing during the day, at nights and weekends, she turned decrepit into artistry.

Monroe said, “I learned how to do a lot of things. I can drywall. I ended up working with wood.”

It started with restoring the upstairs apartments, and once those were done and rented out, she came to the downstairs shop and got to work, even when she got bruises and broken bones.

“Dislocated an elbow and broke my wrist but it didn’t stop me." She said, "I still worked.”

Once the last coat of paint was dry about ten years ago, Monroe and her daughter turned this storefront into a gallery to focus on painting passions.

Monroe said, “It’s one of these things that you never quit learning, so it makes it fascinating.”

While also displaying artwork from local artists for sale.

"As local as I can get them," said Monroe. "I just got an order from Colorado from a gal who did live up here and moved away."

In the back, she gets to work on her pieces including detailed paintings that can take a year and brittle colored glass turning into something that shines.

Monroe said, “Glass can be frustrating, I’m working on a piece back there now, the background piece in it doesn’t like me. It's bitten me five times where I’ve been bleeding.”

In each piece is discovery Monroe said is meant to be shared.

Monroe said, “The people. I just love the people that come in, and when I sell something, I love that too.”

A discovery she said people are still finding.

"I’ll have people yet to this day come in from Kewanee and say I didn’t even know you were here and I’ve been here for over ten years," said Monroe.

Monroe said she's always looking for new artists to sell in the shop but has standards for what she will accept to sell.

The Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Monroe added she also hosts private lessons.