Community Spotlight: Relay for Life of Henry and Stark Counties gives hope

Kewanee, Illinois -

A mission of hope takes over the Kewanee, Illinois as it hosts the 21-year of the Relay for Life of Henry and Stark Counties.

The annual tradition is also seeing this community to opening their arms for one survivor completing a cross-country mission.

Purple, yellow and a single red balloon float into the twilight sky of Kewanee as part of the Aug. 25 Relay for Life.

It’s an evening to celebrate the successes.

Isaiah Jordan said, “Grandma, she had cancer. She got rid of it.”

And even harder to remember this disease has taken so much.

Gloria Stiles said, “My name is Gloria Stiles. This is Jerry Rhoades. Emmaly, Alayna and Claire. And we’re here to represent Steve and Peggy Rhoades who passed away three months from each other from cancer the same year. Husband and wife.”

That’s why Gloria Stiles and her family are dedicated to this cause in the spirit of her daughter and son-in-law who passed away in 2014.

Stiles said, “She was a fighter, and so was he.”

In a sea of purple, survivors, caregivers and families are showing this disease goes beyond the diagnosis and it can't infect what this community has built.

Nichelle Morey, Event Lead for the Henry-Stark Relay for Life, said, “I feel like this is one of our main community events. Everyone comes together, come to support us.”

Those bonds drive 21-year cancer survivor Nichelle Morey.

"I was diagnosed with 1997 with Germ Cell Cancer. I had a tumor in my chest cavity." Morey said, "I had three months of chemotherapy, and I had thoracic surgery, which is like open heart surgery."

The organizer for this Relay, Morey said the hope is fierce for these families in Henry and Stark Counties in a future without this pain.

Morey said, “We just hope that the longer that we do this, the more money that we raise, the more treatment and cure that we’ll have a world without cancer someday.”

Morey said they’re getting there. They raise tens of thousands of dollars every year with these steps as part of a year-long fundraising push.

In 2018, they brought in about $50,000.

In addition to reaching out, they're also opening out their aims to welcome a new friend to this community.

Denise Mozal said, “I feel like they’re family already.”

Denise Mozal is a mom on a mission after diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009.

"I was in 2009 with breast cancer," said Mozal. "My mother had breast cancer and passed away in 1996, so I had an idea of what breast cancer was all about, but it’s totally different when it’s you."

It's a fight she decided to bring awareness to across the country, setting her sights on 50 Relays in 50 states and complete the accomplishment in Kewanee.

Mozal said, “It just makes me want to cry to know that people can be so caring about somebody they don’t even know, so that shows me if they can care about somebody they don’t know, they really care about each other.”

In each state and city she walks it's also a time to listen.

"I have talked to some families who have members who are no longer here, and it kind of gives the people a chance to share the story of their loved one and keep them alive in some special way," said Mozal. "The other thing it does is give survivors a chance to share their story and know that somebody cares about them but doesn’t even know them."

It’s care that has Stiles knowing there’s one way for this mission to continue, to grow.

Stiles said, “Anybody who sees this and goes through this with their family has to donate, has to be aware of cancer, and how to fight it. We just need more support.”

It’s starting in hometowns.