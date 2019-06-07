COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Rhubarb Fest pies taste good and do good

Rhubarb fans will buy thousands of pies in Aledo this Friday and Saturday.

They are an iconic part of the town’s Rhubarb Fest, but you better get there early if you want one.

“Don’t have rhubarb regret,” said the festival’s founder Darlene Johnson. “You can’t imagine how many people went away unhappy because they got here like 2 or 3 in the afternoon and no pies … There aren’t any left in Aledo.”

She says you have to get there before noon to get one before they run out.

But thanks to Darlene, not only do the pies taste good but they do good too.

“She’s very civic minded,” said Darlene’s daughter-in-law Peggy Johnson. “The festival, as it grew and we moved to downtown Aledo, she invited organizations to sell pies, to have bake sales.”

Darlene said she was shocked when they sold 1,000 pies in one year. Last year, they topped 4,000.

One church made $8,000 — money they put toward building repairs and mission trips.

“It’s just been a godsend,” Darlene said.