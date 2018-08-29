Community Spotlight: Shirley's and Palsy's restaurants honoring mom and dad

Annawan, Illinois -

A new eatery in Annawan remembers the lasting impact of a husband and wife, and their legacy inspires the smallest detail.

Darrell Rakestraw said, “My father passed away two years ago. My mother passed away a year ago.”

Duane, better known as Palsy and Shirley Rakestraw are more than just the namesakes.

Darrell said, “Mom’s colors. All the statues are my mother’s. This little coach behind me is my mother’s. So I wanted to make it look like you were in my mother’s living room.”

Darrell Rakestraw and his wife Regina have put a lot of thought into getting everything just right.

Darrell said, “I started working on it pretty much every day for the last year, just coming in here and doing it myself. The reason I did it myself is, I don’t know, so I could design it, build it the way I want with mom and dad in mind.”

Opening at the start of August in stages, under one roof on the walls and in the logos, everything is a reminder of them.

Regina said, “Everyday in the morning to take her to coffee and she’d love coffee, and at the afternoon, she’d love to drink wine.”

Pictures dedicated to the hard work they put into the family’s centennial farm, commitment to the local schools and service to all.

Darrell said, “My dad was a retired state trooper, 28 years.”

Darrell said after nearly 30 years in the military, it was family that brought him back home.

Darrell said, “My parents raised us that family is the most important thing in your life. I mean that’s just number one.”

And that’s what he wants customers to feel like when they come into Shirley’s Coffee Bar and Diner and Palsy’s Tavern.

Regina Rakestraw said, “Something different. It’s beautiful, comfortable.”

Also more than his parents, Darrell said it’s about a landmark in this community.

Darrell said, “A lot of people in this community, their first job was here when it was it was Sauk Trails back in the days. Actually, my mom actually worked back here.”

A legacy they’re committed to continuing.