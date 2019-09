Illinois is celebrating Constitution Day today with bicentennial birthday cake.

Pub 1848 outside Bass Street Landing in Moline was one of seven cities taking part across the state.

There was Eli’s Cheesecake for the first 200 guests.

The Illinois Tourism Office has been celebrating the bicentennial all year with various activities and the “Made in Illinois” campaign – of which Lagomarcino’s was recently named.

For more, check out illinois200.com and enjoyillinois.com.