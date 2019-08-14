Cops and Cones take over Davenport park

A couple dozen of Davenport’s finest swarmed Vander Veer Park – for a good time.

The Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social filled the south end of the park from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hundreds of families lined up for a free ice cream cone. Whitey’s had 1,200 cones and 69 gallons of ice cream on hand tonight.

The Davenport Police Association has put the event on for five years.

Its president, Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen, tells us, this event is a way for officers to get positive interactions with children and other members of the public.

“It’s remarkably refreshing for the police officers to see the good side of people,” says Gruenhagen. “So often, we see the negativity, chaos, disfunction. The community is grateful, we’re grateful for the opportunity to have a good time.”

There was also live music in the park and a demonstration from Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts.