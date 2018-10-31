Cracked and rusted: Davenport man expressing safety concerns about the Crescent Bridge Video

A part of the Quad Cities riverfront landscape for nearly 120 years, the Crescent Bridge has been in operation since the start of the 20th century.

But those tracks have gotten the focus of a Davenport man who tells Local Four News; he’s concerned if it’s safe.

Local Four News reached out to BNSF Railway, which owns the bridge

A spokesperson told us, their most recent annual inspection was this summer evaluated the deck and underwater and found no serious threats.

BNSF also said more than $4 million of maintenance had been completed on the bridge within the last decade.

The Federal Railroad Administration said the majority of rail bridges are privately owned by railroad companies, which manage their own bridge management and safety programs.

Those are then audited by the FRA.

But for a local environmentalist, it goes beyond reassurances, and he said it is time for action.

Arthur Norris spends a lot of time on the riverfront, but his camera isn’t always focused on the water.

Quad Cities Waterkeeper Arthur Norris said, “Look at that bolt over there, there’s not nut on it. Completely rusted away.”

A leader of Quad Cities Waterkeeper, he’s been documenting this abutment for wear, tear and rust.

Norris said, “It continually cracks, cracks are getting bigger. I’ve noticed them a lot bigger from when I got alarmed by it.”

Norris told Local Four News when he first reported it, an investigator was sent out and reassured him it was safe, but since he said he has seen the issues have got worse.

Norris fears that foundation poses a danger to this historic landmark that could result in a derailment.

Norris said, “I know we need it but they should take caution, and we shouldn’t be risking this beautiful river and drinking water for 18 million people for something like this.”

It not just what's in the cars Norris said are put at risk.

"There’s huge power lines going across it," said Norris.

It's more than what he sees. Norris told Local Four News, the freight that crosses the bridge is also causing added stress.

"Back in the day, when they put the railroads in, they were hauling livestock, lumber, people and not near the weight they were hauling now, and some of those bridges weren’t built for the weight we’re putting on them. The engines these days are enormous," said Norris.

In 2015, Norris put a spotlight on the bridge as a contributor to a Waterkeeper Alliance report analyzing oil train traffic and bridge safety.

Norris said, “They found there’s a countless number of railroad bridges in disarray, really bad shape and it appears they’re not fixing their infrastructure.”

And this isn’t the first time Norris has sought action by a railroad company.

Norris said, “I was telling them (BNSF) about railroad tracks going down Barstow Road along the Rock River and through wetlands, and it wasn’t very long, they replaced them all.”

But the foundation at Crescent Bridge has served as a more significant challenge.

Norris told Local Four News, “I’ve been complaining for six years, but it’s been on deaf ears so far.”

For Norris, he said the solution…

Norris said, “They need to redo that foundation, and they need to stiffen it up underneath. Put more structure, steel in it. Fix the bolts.”

Will be a saving to something much worse.

Norris said, “It will cost some money, but it’s going to cost a lot more if a train ends up in the river.”

For Norris, this year has already presented cautionary tales with a 32 car derailment in western Iowa.

“Little Green River in Doon, Iowa, that river will be contaminated for years and years to come,” Norris said.

BNSF told Local Four News, they manage about 300 miles of track that spans more than 13,000 bridges.