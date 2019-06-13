Crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount in Davenport

Crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport 13, 2019. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

A crash on Kimberly Road in Davenport left at least one car with heavy front-end damage.

It happened at Hickory Grove Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

Davenport Fire, Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol are on the scene.

