Woman dead in crash following police chase Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport on June 13, 2019. (Mike Colón , OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport on June 13, 2019. (Mike Colón , OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport on June 13, 2019. (Mike Colón , OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Video

UPDATE:

A Davenport woman is dead after a crash that happened during a police chase today.

Iowa State Patrol says 19-year-old Angel Ochoa of Davenport faces a vehicular homicide charge for the death of 48-year-old Lori Ann Letts.

It happened around 2 p.m. when Davenport police say they tried to stop Ochoa's car at Division Street and Northwest Boulevard.

Officers say Ochoa hit the gas, and they chased him to Kimberly Road.

They say he ran a red light at Fairmount Street and hit Letts' car.

She died at the scene.

Ochoa and an 18-year-old passenger in his car was taken to the Genesis East Hospital.



ORIGINAL:

A crash on Kimberly Road in Davenport left at least one car with heavy front-end damage.

It happened at Hickory Grove Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

Davenport Fire, Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.