Crews are battling floodwaters longer than ever, working thousands of overtime hours Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - People in the Quad Cities are battling floodwaters longer than ever before.

We've been above flood stage for 76 straight days now.

The old record was 42 days.

Davenport's city administrator says public works crews spent 69 days working overtime because of the flooding.

That's on top of a severe winter.

Employees have worked overtime for 108 out of 140 days since January 9th.

Right now, Gerardo Huizar is working 12-hour shifts.

He's monitoring 17 pumps around Modern Woodmen Park.

"Once it gets to a certain level it kicks these three pumps on, which pumps the water back over the wall so it doesn't accumulate inside the wall," Huizar explains.

Major flooding means overtime for him and more than 60 of his crew members at Davenport Public Works.

"It's going to be some long days ahead so any personal plans we may have, we may have to work around that, especially with family plans," Huizar says.



"It just doesn't impact our workers. Their families have to find additional childcare, additional help around their homes," says Nicole Gleason, Davenport Public Works director.

Gleason says crews have been strained for more than five months now.

"It started around January 10th. We literally went straight from snow to flood and the flooding came in earlier than expected and certainly longer than expected," she says.

That's meant thousands of extra hours-- and dollars.

Gleason says between overtime and equipment, they're already looking at $1.2 million this season.

She says it's been the most expensive year she's seen since starting at the department five years ago.

"When we get to the next crest this will be three crests of the river that fall within top 10 crests in less than two months... Which is just crazy," Gleason says.

After more than a decade on the job, Huizar says he now expects the yearly battle with the Mississippi River.

"Maybe some of the newer guys, they may be a little frustrated and they may be [think], 'Wow, what did I walk into?'"

But he's looking forward to her retreat so that he can spend his overtime pay on those who matter most.

"When we can get some free time to spend it, yes. Take a small vacation here or there. I've got kids in school that I have to help pay for," he says.