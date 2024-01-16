Firefighters in Muscatine faced subzero temperatures to battle a fire this morning.

Muscatine Fire Department battled below zero temperatures in extinguishing a house fire early this morning (January 16, 2024). There were no injuries to occupants or to responders.



The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at about 1:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16 for a house fire in the 600 block of W. Seventh Street. The Muscatine Fire Department responded with 14 firefighters as well as a callback of off-duty members to staff the station and provide backup. The Fruitland and Wilton Fire Departments also provided assistance. When fire crews arrived, they found the residents had already evacuated out of the house. Crews began an aggressive interior fire attack to find hidden fire.



The main body of the fire was found in an attic space that was difficult to access. The fire extended into portions of three upstairs rooms, but that was found quickly and extinguished. Most of the fire was under control within 15 minutes; searching and extinguishing hidden fires continued for another two and a half hours. No residents or first responders were injured.

Crews remained on scene for the rest of the night and the investigation is expected to be completed this morning. A cause has yet to be determined but early indications suggest an accidental fire. The initial fire loss estimate is $100,000.



