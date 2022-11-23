An East Moline man is behind bars after a disturbance involving gunshots yesterday.

East Moline Police Officers were dispatched to 305 22nd Avenue Court on November 22 at about 4:12 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. Officers were advised en route that gunshots were heard coming from the residence. On arrival, they located two males, one adult and one 15-year-old. Once the scene was secured, both were treated at area hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident. The adult was treated for non- life- threatening injuries caused by a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the 15-year-old was treated for blunt force trauma to the head. During the investigation, a firearm was located at the scene, along with two spent shell casings. Both were later released from the hospital and the adult man was then taken into custody.

Adam R. White (photo: East Moline Police Department)

As a result of the investigation, Adam R. White, age 43, of East Moline was arrested and later transported to the Rock Island Jail. He has been charged with the following counts:

1 count- Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony)

1 count- Aggravated Unlawful Restraint: (Class 3 Felony)

1 count – Reckless Discharge of Firearm (Class 4 Felony)

1 count— Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

2 counts — Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)

Bond for White has been set at $50,000.

East Moline Police were assisted in this incident by officers from the Moline Police and Silvis Police departments. The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at (309) 752-1547,

CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.