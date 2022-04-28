A man and woman are in custody and a woman has been transported from the scene in an ambulance after an incident Thursday at Wide River Winery on the 1100 block of Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport.

Medics treated a woman with apparent blood on her shirt while Davenport Police used crime-scene tape around the area after an incident that began shortly before 6 p.m.

Seven squad cars are at the scene, where detectives have arrived. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the man and woman in custody.

Crime-scene technicians took photos of the man’s hands as well as the inside of the winery.

