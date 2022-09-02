One person was in custody about 1:15 a.m. Friday after an hour-long standoff with police in Davenport.

The incident began shortly before 12:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Western Avenue. Police gathered outside a duplex, and used a loudspeaker to encourage a person inside to come out.

At least one officer had a shield. Some police remained in the street, while others inspected an SUV nearby.

We do not know whether anyone was arrested. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.