One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday after a gunfire incident in Davenport.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive in the area of Castlewood Apartments for a report of gunfire, police said.

Officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, police told our Local 4 News crew. Police also found shell casings at the scene, along with property damage.

We do not know whether police have any suspects. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will remain in contact with officers to provide details when they become available.