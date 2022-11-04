One person suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday evening, Davenport Police told Local 4 News.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 1900 block of Clark Street near Wilson Elementary School for a report of gunfire.

One person was inured in a shooting Friday evening near Wilson Elementary School, Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Officers found one casing at the scene. A victim with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a hospital, officers said.

We do not know whether police have a suspect. We will continue to remain in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.