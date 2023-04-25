After one of three Davenport suspects in a 14-year-old’s death was sentenced last week, two others await trial by jury in Scott County, according to court documents.

Court records show 19-year-old Chrystian Smith was sentenced Friday to serve no more than 25 years in prison. Earlier, he had pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a lesser charge than the original charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon he faced at first.

Chrystian Smith (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Smith must serve a mandatory minimum of six years before he is eligible for parole or work release, court records say. He will receive credit for time served in Scott County Jail in connection with the case.

Smith also was sentenced on lesser charges, with that time served concurrently, or at the same time, court records say.

Javon Combs (Scott County Jail)

Javon Combs, 21, and John Hanes III, 19, also face charges in connection with the slaying of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey in February 2021. Both are tentatively set for a jury trial May 15 in Scott County Court, according to court records.

John Hanes III (Scott County Jail)

The 2021 incidents

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, Davenport Police responded to the area of 13th and Farnam streets for a report of gunfire. Preliminary information indicated three vehicles were chasing after one another, and shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles, police allege.

Officers found fired cartridge cases but found no one injured at the time. On Thursday, Feb. 25, Jamon Winfrey was found deceased with a gunshot wound in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street, affidavits show.