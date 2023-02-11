Davenport Police were at the scene of a shooting on the 1000 block of South Concord Street, Davenport, on Saturday night.

Davenport Police went inside a home on the 1000 block of South Concord Street on Saturday night after reports of gunfire. One person was transported from the scene. (photo by Linda Cook)

A neighbor who asked that his name not be used told our Local 4 News crew that he heard four gunshots ring out from a car that pulled up to a residence, then drove away, about 6:20 p.m. Later, he saw a man transported from the scene by ambulance.

Police put up crime-scene tape around a house, and officers went inside. They also talked to several people outside the home.

We do not know the condition of the person involved or whether police have arrested any suspects. We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.