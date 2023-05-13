A 25-year-old man was treated for gunshot injuries after an incident early Saturday in Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

About 12:26 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 400 block of 7th Avenue. Officers were unable to locate any cooperating witnesses at that time but were able to locate evidence of shots being fired, the release says.

About 12:47 a.m., the East Moline Police responded to the Crowne Forest apartment complex where they located a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to the release. It was determined that the victim had been involved in the shooting in the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Rock Island, and was taken by private vehicle to the East Moline location. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis,

Later, he was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Saturday. Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.