An 18-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police allege he drove 100 mph during a pursuit before he crashed into a tree and the car burst into flames.

Brenden Garrettson faces a charge of eluding – speed 25 mph over limit – second or subsequent; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence- second offense; driving while barred; and interference with official acts – inflicts bodily injury.

Brenden Garrettson (Scott County Jail)

At about 11:57 p.m. Friday, an Iowa State Trooper was on patrol on North Brady Street near Kimberly Road in a marked patrol car wearing a full police uniform, according to arrest affidavits. The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver 2007 Infiniti G5 without license plates for speeding 54 mph in 35 mph zone and an improper lane change, arrest affidavits say.

“The vehicle had cut across two lanes of traffic in an unsafe manner,” the trooper alleges in affidavits. The trooper activated the emergency lights and the driver, later identified as Brenden Garrettson, “accelerated rapidly.”

Garrettson traveled north on Brady Street until reaching 53rd Street, where, the trooper alleges, Garrettson shut his headlights off. “Garrettson was traveling in excess of 100 mph through

intersections without regard for other motorists,” the trooper alleges in affidavits.

Troopers allege in affidavits that Garrettson lost control of the car at Northwest Boulevard and West 53rd Street, “striking a tree, causing the vehicle to be engulfed in flames.”

Garrettson and a passenger were taken into custody. Police allege in affidavits that “Garrettson admitted to fleeing police and caused injury to his passenger of the vehicle while doing so.”

Garrettson was treated by medical staff and transported to Scott County Jail, where he was released on bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing July 11 in Scott County Court.