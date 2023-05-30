On May 22, a federal grand jury in Davenport returned an indictment charging 12 Quad Cities men – with offenses related to a racketeering conspiracy – who conspired to engage in a years-long pattern of violence, including murder, attempted murders, robbery, and drug trafficking.

As alleged in this indictment, those charged were members and associates of a criminal organization or Enterprise known as the “Arsenal Courts Posse a/k/a Zone Fifth a/k/a Fifth Street Mafia a/k/a Rock Town Money Getters (RTMG) a/k/a Money Team,” whose members and associates engaged in acts of violence, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Iowa.

The Enterprise’s origins began in Rock Island in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the release says. At that time, members and associates of the Enterprise referred to themselves as the Arsenal Courts Posse. Arsenal Courts was the former name of Century Woods, a housing complex in the 1400 block of Fifth Street, where members or associates of the Enterprise lived or frequented on a regular basis.

Between 2009 and 2011, the younger members and associates of the Enterprise began referring to themselves as “Zone Fifth” or “Fifth Street Mafia” continuing to represent the location of the Enterprise’s territory. As alleged in this indictment, the principal purposes and objectives of the Enterprise were to distribute controlled substances, obtain money and things of value, and earn and maintain respect in the Quad Cities, the release says.

To achieve those purposes and objectives, members and associates of the Enterprise committed acts involving murder, robbery, threatened to commit acts of violence, and trafficking of controlled substances.

These members and associates of the Enterprise, all from Rock Island, are charged in the Indictment:

• Ricky Lee Childs, Jr., 38, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. As part of this investigation, he was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to 110 months of imprisonment. Between both charges, he is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

• Don Christopher White, Jr., 37, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. As part of this investigation, White was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm. White is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment.

• Devell Carl Lewis, 35, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment. In addition, Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2023 on federal drug charges out of Rock Island.

• Deaguise Ramont Hall, 34, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

• Simmeon Terrell Hall, 34, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

• Brandon Deshane Branigan, 32, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. As part of this investigation, Branigan was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Branigan is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

• Rasheem Damonte Bogan, 31, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment. In addition, Bogan is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2023 on federal drug charges out of Rock Island.

• Raheem Jacques Houston, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment. In addition, in August 2023, Houston is scheduled to be sentenced on federal drug charges out of Rock Island.

• Michael Linn Cross, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

• Lashawn D James Hensley, 30, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

• Devante Atwell French, 29, is charged with racketeering conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm. He is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

• Timothy Justin Beaver, 28, is charged with racketeering conspiracy. He is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment.

You can see the indictment here.

Timothy Beaver, Simmeon Hall, and Deaguise Hall made their initial court appearance on May 25 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen B. Jackson, Jr., of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. The remaining defendants will make their initial court appearances on later dates. As part of this investigation, in September 2022, Sinae Coral Lucille Tate, 33, of the Quad Cities, was charged with making false declarations to a federal grand jury regarding Don White’s use of her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix during two of the overt acts in the racketeering conspiracy.

On April 20, 2023, Tate pleaded guilty to one count of false declarations before a grand jury. She is facing a maximum sentence of five years of imprisonment and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8, 2023.

“To those that choose criminal violence this case is an example of the fate that awaits you. We will continue to place violent crime as our highest priority. With our law enforcement partners like the Davenport Police Department, we are dedicated and motivated to use every legal tool to help protect the Davenport community,” said United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa.

“The tremendous work of our investigators and federal partners delivered justice for those impacted by these violent crimes,” said Davenport Police Chief Jeffery Bladel. “These cases demonstrate, the outstanding partnership and collaboration between federal prosecutors and local law enforcement that has a long-term impact on the safety of our community. The Davenport Police Department is dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community and bringing those who commit violent crimes to justice.”

The Davenport and Rock Island Police Departments are investigating the case, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Drug Enforcement Administration. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, the release says.