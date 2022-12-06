On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, in reference to a report of an injured person.

Officers located a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a Tuesday release. The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital for medical treatment, but later transferred to University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City where she is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time and no other injuries have been reported. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police

Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.