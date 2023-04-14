UPDATE: Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the 17-year-old killed in Milan as Daniel “Danny” J. Taylor, of Milan.

The investigation into his death remains open and active, and is being conducted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

EARLIER UPDATE: Illinois State Police crime scene investigators and Rock Island County sheriff’s deputies were still on the scene just before Noon on Friday after an early morning shooting in the 11700 block of Ridgewood Road in Milan.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 17-year-old in Milan following an apparent shooting.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a person shot around 12:44 a.m. on Friday from the 11700 block of Ridgewood Road in Milan. Deputies immediately responded to the residence and located a 17-year-old boy inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures, along with the Coal Valley and Coyne Center Fire Departments, but the victim was pronounced dead. Police say the initial information gathered suggests that a confrontation occurred inside the residence, the release said.

Several gunshots were fired during this incident, including the round that is believed to have struck the victim. Suspects fled the scene.

At approximately 1:04 a.m., a 15-year old boy was brought to the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island hospital with gunshot wounds. It is unknown if the incidents are related, the release said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police. No further information will be shared at this time

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Division at 309-558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.