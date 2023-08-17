An 18-year-old Peoria man is set to appear in Scott County Court after police allege he was involved in a fatal shooting in Davenport earlier this year, court records say.

Alex Markovich faces felony charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, according to court records.

Alex Markovich (Scott County Jail)

The incident

About 11:24 p.m. April 20, Davenport Police responded to the area of 37th Street and Bridge Avenue for a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say. In the middle of the intersection they found an unresponsive person who was declared deceased shortly afterward.

“Through investigation, police were able to identify a suspect,” arrest affidavits say. Police allege Markovich “did willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation shoot the victim, which resulted in the victim’s death. The incident was captured on video surveillance.”

Police allege Markovich had a gun and fired it in the direction of a group of people,”thereby placing multiple people in reasonable apprehension of serious injury.” Shell casings were found at the scene, affidavits say.

Markovich is being held on cash-only $200,000 bond in Scott County Jail. Pretrial conferences are set for Sept. 8 in Scott County Court.