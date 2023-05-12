An 18-year-old Clinton man was sentenced to serve no more than 50 years in prison in connection with a homicide last year, according to court documents filed Friday in Clinton County Court.

Kyler Andresen appeared with his attorney for the sentencing. Earlier, he had pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in the second degree, court documents say.

Kyler Andresen (Clinton County Jail)

Andresen was ordered to serve an indeterminate term not to exceed 50 years. “The Court imposes no mandatory minimum and leaves determination of the Defendant’s progress and appropriateness for release up to the Board of Parole,” court documents show.

Andresen will receive credit for the time he already has served in connection with this case.

The incident

On July 20, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of North 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying on a sidewalk, according to a news release.

Zachary McDivitt, 35, of Clinton, was transported to MercyOne, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Andresen at first was charged with first-degree murder before he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.