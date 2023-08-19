A 19-year-old man faces a charge of second-degree murder after police allege he was involved in a fatal shooting early Saturday, a news release says.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island Police responded to the 2000 block of 33rd Street for a report of gunfire, police say.

Upon arrival, officers located two shooting victims. One victim was a 19-year-old man and the other, also 19, was Glenn J. Evans, Jr.

Glenn Evans Jr. (Rock Island Police)

Rock Island Fire Department personnel arrived and transported both men to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital. The unidentified victim succumbed to his injuries during transport, the release says.

Evans suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at the hospital, where he later was released.

He is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail pending a first appearance in Rock Island County Court.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Saturday afternoon.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.