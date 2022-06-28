A 19-year-old Moline man was sentenced to prison Monday for the death of a woman in a hit-and-run crash last year.

Jayden Jackson, who was held in Rock Island County Jail, appeared in Rock Island County Court with his attorney, court records say.

After a pre-sentence investigation report was completed, Jackson was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with day-for-day credit for time served and two years of mandatory supervised release.

He has the right to appeal the sentence, according to court documents. Earlier, he pleaded guilty to the charge and waived a jury trial.

The 2021 hit-and-run

On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:55 p.m., Moline Police responded to a pedestrian vs. motor vehicle hit-and-run crash with injuries at the intersection of 60th Street and 38th Avenue in Moline.

Moline Fire transported the victim to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. She was pronounced deceased at Genesis Medical Center from injuries she suffered in the traffic crash.

After notification of next of kin, the victim in the case was identified as Dawn White, 43, of Moline.

Moline Police located the suspect vehicle, a 2011 black Ford Fusion, as well as the suspect driver. Jackson was charged by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office with one count of leaving the scene of an accident/death, a Class 1 felony.