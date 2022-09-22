Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks.

Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges.

Kendall Campbell (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an ATM burglar alarm at Fortress Bank on East 53rd Street. A drive-up ATM on the bank’s west side was badly damaged.

Forress Bank (photo by Linda Cook)

Officers saw burglary tools near the ATM and found an empty, running truck. They reviewed surveillance video and saw three people tamper with the ATM then take off on foot with the cash capsule. The truck was stolen out of Warren County, Illinois.

Police say Campbell took more than $10,000 from the damaged ATM and left thousands of dollars in damage in costs for repairs at the bank.

Cortez Kwon Jefferson (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Police suspect Jefferson in another incident early June 13 at Northwest Bank on East Kimberly Road, where police responded to an ATM burglar alarm and found an ATM at the bank was missing. They saw pieces of it, along with a mallet around the area where it was taken. They found scrape marks on the concrete where the ATM, found in a parking lot at NorthPark Mall, was dragged away. They also found an empty truck in the parking lot that was stolen from Eldridge.

Northwest Bank (photo by Linda Cook)

There was a similar crime in Galva. Davenport Police were told an ATM at a bank there had its money capsule removed early in the hours of July 5. Nearly $29,000 was taken during the incident. A stolen truck was discovered abandoned in a Galva cemetery. It had been stolen from a Galesburg dealership a couple of days prior.

In both cases, investigators used mapping capabilities to track cell phone usage. Campbell is now in Scott County Jail, while Jefferson, who was released on bond, is set for arraignment Oct. 20 in Scott County Court.

