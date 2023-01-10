Two suspects in Scott County Jail face felony charges including attempted murder for a shooting incident in Bettendorf.

Andre Little, 27, and Daniel Morgan, 32, face charges in connection with a shooting incident on Jan. 4 in the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive in Bettendorf, according to arrest affidavits.

Andre Little (L) and Daniel Morgan (photos: Scott County Jail)

Police allege that Little and Morgan were trying to find a victim in an apartment. The victim locked the door between him and the other two, but they forced their way in, according to arrest affidavits.

Once inside, they physically assaulted the victim. Morgan had a handgun while in the residence, police allege in arrest affidavits. The victim fled the residence into the hallway outside when Morgan fired one round at him, striking him in the chest.

Both Morgan and Little took off, according to affidavits.

Affidavits say the victim knows Morgan, and identified him as the shooter. Security video from the apartment complex, in addition to other video obtained during the investigation, helped police to identify the two.

The victim and Morgan were arguing about money outside the apartment complex before the altercation, affidavits say. The victim believed the altercation was because Morgan was upset that the victim was taking too long to get his money.

Suspect located at gas station

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office located and placed in custody Daniel Morgan, of Rock Island. Deputies found Morgan at the Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, Ill., and he was taken into custody without incident, the release says.

Morgan was transported to Graham Hospital for treatment of a previous injury, then was released from medical treatment. He was extradited Tuesday from Fulton County Jail to Scott County Jail, according to the news release and jail officials.

Little faces felony charges of attempted murder, willful injury – causing serious injury, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony – serious injury, and going armed with intent, court records say.

Little, who is being held on a total $101,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 20 in Scott County Court.

Morgan was booked into Scott County Jail at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, and was being held without bond until he appears before a judge in Scott County Court. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, court records say.