Two women face charges after a a crash shortly after 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in Jo Daviess County.

The crash happened on South Elizabeth Scales Mound Road south of County Road O in rural Scales Mound, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Cassandra L Edge, 36, of Platteville, Wis., was injured and was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Tammy Stanton, 52, of Cuba City, Wis., also was involved in the crash and was arrested on a Jo Daviess County warrant, then transported to the Jo Daviess County Jail, the release says. She refused treatment.

The women said an unknown man was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and fled the scene immediately afterward.

A Jo Daviess County K9 was brought to the scene to locate the missing driver, who has not been found or identified, the release says.

Edge now faces felony charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting a peace officer, unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, the release says.

The accident remains under investigation. Assisting agencies include the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Scales Mound Fire Protection District, Shullsburg Fire Department and Galena Area and Elizabeth Community EMS, the release says.