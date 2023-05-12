Two Quad City men are in custody after police allege they were involved in a chase that ended shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday at NorthPark Mall, Davenport.

Juwan Crawford, 23, of Davenport, faces felony charges of first-degree theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kalin Hawkins, 27, of Bettendorf, faces felony charges of first-degree theft and eluding, as well as a serious misdemeanor charge of person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, court records show.

Juwan Crawford (L) and Kalin Hawkins (Scott County Jail)

Davenport Police allege they saw Hawkins get into a black Mercedes-Benz ML350 in the 6100 block of Brown Street and that he drove the car, where Crawford was a passenger, according to arrest affidavits. Hawkins had a warrant out for his arrest, police say.

Officers in fully marked squad cars attempted to stop the car near the intersection of 65th Street and Welcome Way with lights and sirens activated. The Mercedes fled from officers and a pursuit began, with the Mercedes exceeding posted speed limits by 25 mph, police allege.

The car fled to NorthPark Mall, Davenport, where it became disabled and the two men ran away, police allege. Officers chased them and, after a short foot pursuit, took them into custody.

“This is the 3rd fleeing/pursuit incident since November 2022 where the defendant (Hawkins) has been the driver in Davenport,” police allege in affidavits.

Officers ran the VIN on the Mercedes and learned it was stolen. The vehicle has a value that exceeds $10,000, according to affidavits.

Officers searched the Mercedes and found a loaded Taurus handgun in the center console. “(Hawkins) was in possession (of the) firearm during the commission of the crime,” police allege in affidavits.

Hawkins, who is being held on a total $41,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing May 19 in Scott County Court. Crawford, who is being held on a total $20,000 bond in Scott County Jail, also is set for a preliminary hearing May 19 in Scott County Court.