Two Clinton residents face felony charges after police found a marijuana grow operation in their apartment.

The Blackhawk Area Task Force executed a search warrant on an apartment on 31st Avenue North, Clinton, on Saturday in reference to a drug investigation of a marijuana grow operation.

Officials seized 28 marijuana plants from an active grow inside an apartment where Jonathan Ponce and Yvette Herrera were occupants, the release says.

The two face felony charges of manufacturing marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp, the release says.

Clinton Police continue the investigation, and ask anyone with any information about the incident to call police at 563-243-1457 and ask for Captain Richard Mojeiko.