A suspect, already in custody, faces more charges in connection with a September homicide, according to a news release from Rock Island Police.

On Monday, 17-year old Corion Thomas and 22-year old Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson were extradited by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Illinois in relation to their warrant arrests on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

(contributed photos)

The warrants stem from the Sept. 18, 2022, homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. in which Corion Thomas was charged with first-degree murder and Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, the release says.

On Tuesday, Dec., 7, detectives with the Rock Island Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained additional charges on Woods-Jackson for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, with bond set at $500,000.

Woods-Jackson remains in Rock Island County Jail. Thomas remains in the custody of the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.