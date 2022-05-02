Two Davenport suspects are behind bars after police say they were involved in a violent robbery early Sunday in Davenport.

Robert Johnson, 38, faces felony charges of first-degree robbery, control of a firearm by a felon, assault causing serious injury and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Tityana Woodland, 26, faces charges of first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, both felonies; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Both were at the scene on the 600 block of North Warren Street about 6 a.m. Sunday, arrest affidavits say.

Johnson pointed a gun at a victim, forced the victim to undress and demanded money. Johnson proceeded to strike the victim with the firearm in the head multiple times and caused injuries that included an intracranial hemorrhage, affidavits say.

Johnson, affidavits say, is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his previous felony convictions in Iowa, including a felony conviction in 2020 for conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Woodland also pointed a gun at a man, who gave Woodland $70. Then Woodland fled the residence and shot multiple times at the victim, affidavits say.

Officers found a spent shell casing outside the residence.

Woodland is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, where Johnson is being held on a total $30,000 cash-only bond. Both are set for a preliminary hearing May 12 in Scott County Court.