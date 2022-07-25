Just two hours after a previous incident, there was more gunfire in Rock Island on Monday. (photo by Mike Colón.)

Just two hours after a prior gunfire incident, shots rang out again in Rock Island on Monday night. And this time, while no one was injured, one vehicle was struck.

Rock Island Police found at least eight shell casings about 8 p.m. in an alley near the intersection of 15th Street and 9th Avenue.

No one was injured, but a vehicle was struck, police told our Local 4 News crew.

We do not know whether anyone has been charged in connection with either incident. We will stay in contact with police to provide details as soon as they are available.