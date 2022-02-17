Two Davenport men face child-pornography charges.

Court records show investigators accuse one of those men of having 167 images.

On Feb. 28, 2021, Davenport Police Detectives started an investigation into suspected images of child pornography transmitted over the internet on Dec. 21, 2020, an arrest affidavit says.

After an investigation, police determined suspect Anthony Valle Sr., 70, had child pornography on his computer. He said he was the primary user of the computer.

Police identified 167 images of child pornography that included 73 separate minors, the affidavit says. Valle was booked into Scott County Jail at 9:17 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

In a second case, suspect John Tigges, 67, was booked into Scott County Jail at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, has been released on bond. Tigges “knowingly possessed a visual medium depicting a minor, engaged in a prohibited sexual act or simulation thereof,” an arrest affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Tigges admitted he received the content, the affidavit says.

Valle is set to appear Friday in Scott County Court. He is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, according to court records.