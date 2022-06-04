Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds early Saturday after an incident in downtown Davenport.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West 3rd Street, where police responded to a call about a person injured by gunfire, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Officers found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a 23-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the release says. The 25-year-old was transported to a hospital by Medic EMS, and the 23-year-old was transported by a private vehicle.

No other injuries were reported, the release says.

Police say an argument involving multiple people escalated to shots being fired. The incident remains under investigation.