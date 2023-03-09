A 30-year-old East Moline man who was released from federal prison last month is behind bars again after police allege he had crack cocaine and a loaded gun in a vehicle.

Sylvester Staples faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show.

Sylvester Staples (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police Detectives investigated an area on the 1400 block of Harrison Street, arrest affidavits say.

Staples was contacted while he was driving a vehicle in which detectives saw a black semi-automatic Smith & Wesson pistol on the driver’s floorboard. The gun had one live round in the chamber and seven live rounds in the magazine, police allege in affidavits.

Staples had 10.55 grams of crack cocaine in his front jeans pocket, affidavits say.

Affidavits show detectives interviewed “an involved party standing at the front passenger window” who said Staples offered to sell him crack cocaine.

Staples was released from federal prison on Feb. 22, according to affidavits. He was convicted in U.S. District Court on Jan. 18, 2017, for possession of crack cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.

Staples, who is being held on $75,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 17 in Scott County Court.