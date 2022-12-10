An incident involving an alleged assault on two people and a garage fire remains under investigation in Sterling, Ill.

At 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street for a disturbance, according to a news release.

Officers found 27-year-old Matthew R. Martinez, of Sterling, outside the residence and found a woman and man bleeding from “multiple laceration and stab wounds” inside the residence, the release says.

Police also found an active fire in an attached garage.

Police detained Martinez and gave medical aid to the victims until CGH EMS and Sterling Fire Department arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the garage fire and CGH EMS transported the woman, who had non-life-threatening wounds, to CGH. The other man was transported to Rockford from CGH. His condition was unknown Saturday afternoon, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation revealed Martinez forced entry into the residence and assaulted the man and woman after he set the garage on fire, police allege. The woman and Martinez had a prior relationship, the release says.

Martinze faces two count of aggravated battery and home invasion, with additional charges pending, the release says.

Assisting Sterling Police were CGH EMS, Sterling Fire Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public,” the release says.